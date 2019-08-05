Jackson-Madison Co. students start 2019-2020 school year

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Summer break is over, and it’s time to hit the books. Jackson-Madison County school leaders and teachers greeted students Monday morning for their first day back.

“We’re starting the year with approximately 12,500 students at our schools, and we’re grateful for each and every one,” said Jackson-Madison County School System Chief Academic Officer Jared Myracle.

Myracle says this will be the first year that the county’s curriculum will be aligned with the state’s.

“Math, English, science and social studies all have curriculum that’s aligned to our state standards, so we’re excited to provide our teachers and students those resources,” Myracle said.

One South Elementary teacher is just as excited as her students for coming back to school.

“I have been doing this for nine years, so this is my 10th year working here at South Elementary School,” said teacher assistant Yolanda Edgeston. “I am feeling so excited meeting the children, seeing new faces, greeting and meeting parents.”

The kids were a bit too shy Monday morning to talk to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, but their parents say everyone is excited for the first day of school.

“He’s excited to be back,” said Sam Kennedy, father of South Elementary student Caden Kennedy. “He’s got a lot of friends here, so it’s a pretty good school. Everybody knows him.”

“We’re excited to go back to school this year, so everybody is happy,” said Jessica Sanders, mother of South Elementary student Chandler Sanders.

District members will be checking out the schools in their divisions, making sure teachers and school personnel have the resources they need.