James R. “Bob” Bryant Jr.

James R. “Bob” Bryant JR. died Thursday, August 01, 2019 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. He was born on August 16, 1933 in Jackson to the parents of James and Mary Hagler Bryant and was retired from AT&T and served as a superintendent of installation. He had served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and loved to fish, hunt, worked with Boy Scouts, he enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, helped create a youth camp at Ames Plantation through Quail Unlimited. He was a member of and taught Sunday School at Maple Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Most importantly, he loved his family and especially those grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Neva Bryant of Beech Bluff, TN; one son, Jim (Tammy) Bryant of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Sandra (Bob) Fowler of Jackson, TN; and Barbara (Bob) Bridges of Knoxville, TN; one brother, Doyle (Earlene) Bryant of Shelbyville, TN; nine Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the caregivers that have provided the utmost care and compassion and love for this family.

SERVICES: A visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Justin Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Springs Cemetery in Beech Bluff, TN.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Youth Town of Tennessee 3641 Youth Town Road Pinson, TN 38366 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148.