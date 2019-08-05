JMCSS Board discusses K-8 options

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I want to get this taken care of without anymore impediments, we need to do it,” said JMCSS Interim Superintendent Ray Washington.

Jackson-Madison County Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said school board members and parents are ready for a decision on two K-8 property options.

But after much deliberation among board members, many felt there wasn’t enough information to make that call.

Jackson-Madison County School’s parent Sherry Franks said she has waited long enough for the board to make a decision.

“It’s just another school year with no school and no decisions, they can’t build until they make a decision, so were waiting for them to make a decision on something,” said Franks.

The board decided to get a few tests on the properties first before they can vote.

“So with these surveys will do, the soil test will do, will confirm that these properties are available to be built upon without environmental hazards,” said Washington.

Washington said waiting for these tests may put the board at risk of losing one of the properties.

“Well the option is either to pay $25,000 or just take the risk that (owner) doesn’t sell it before we come back to it,” said Washington.

Washington said they have until August 15 to look at the Passmore Lane property and September 15 to look at the one on Ashport Road.

He said he hopes the owners of the Passmore property will give them more time.

“We haven’t paid anything, it’s a free look until August 15, but I will speak to the owner in lieu of us ordering these tests, he might extend it for us,” said Washington.

Washington also said hopefully the board can come to a decision by their next scheduled meeting.