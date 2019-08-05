Leadership Union uses donations to install large cross on university campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — A leadership group at Union University used donations to install a concrete cross on the campus.

Leadership Union installed the cross in Hadley Circle on July 31.

“It is the work that we in Leadership Union, the cohort class of 2018 and 2019, have been involved in this work over the past year,” said Nita Mehr, associate dean for the School of Social Work.

The cross is in front of the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and is visible to those driving by on the 45 Bypass.

“The cross is a visual representation of God allowing His son to come and die on the cross for us,” Mehr said. “It is a reminder of His goodness and His grace, and it helps us stop and reflect in the middle of a busy day on the things that we should be thankful for.”

Construction crews went on to work installing the 17-foot cross, which weighs about 5,000 pounds.

Mehr says a metal tube containing scripture was placed inside the cross before concrete was poured.

“Dr. [Dub] Oliver suggested that we put the favorite Bible verses of all the Leadership Union members,” Mehr said. “So, they are there forever. We have now completed our project, so we are excited that it is here on the grounds of Union.”

A plaque including a verse and a list of donors will be placed on the base of the cross.