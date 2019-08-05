McKenzie police say item in home was not pipe bomb

McKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie police say a large police presence around a Forrest Avenue home Saturday was due to an investigation into what investigators believed could have been a pipe bomb.

In a news release Monday, McKenzie police say officers responded to a home on Forrest Avenue after reports of harassment.

The release says officers searched a home where the harassment suspect was found, and found a PVC pipe which was capped on both ends. The release says the pipe looked similar to a pipe bomb, and investigators contacted both the Jackson Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators blocked multiple streets in the area as a safety precaution while investigators worked to clear the scene.

The pipe was later determined not to be an explosive device and was disposed of, the release says.