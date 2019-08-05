Nancy Claire Canada, age 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home in Bells, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Dr. Mark Howard officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Canada family will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

She was born on March 31, 1958 in Brownsville, TN to the late Clarence Leslie Canada Jr. and Nancy Elizabeth Campbell Canada. Miss Nancy worked for 37 years as a manager of K-Mart. She was a faithful member of the Christ Community Church of Bells, enjoyed Bunco, her church family and friends, and vacationing with her sister-friends.

She is survived by her brother: Tommy Canada (Geneva) of Hermitage, TN; her best friend: Julia Jones of Bells, TN; her Bunco Friends, Church Family and her caregivers, Ms. Mattie Perry and Ms. Essie Mann.

Pallbearers serving are Eli Jones, Seth Jones, Juan Duron, Scott Williams, Junior Jordan and Andy Norris.

In lieu of flowers, the Canada family requests that Memorials be made to: N.O.A.H., P.O. Box 94, Bells, TN 38001.