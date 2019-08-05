Robert E. “DaddyBob” Garrett, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Friendship, TN on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Garrett was born in Chicago, IL on July 17, 1952 to the late Mr. Robert Francis “Jack” Garrett and Mrs. Estelle “Nuddie” Stallings Garrett. They moved to Friendship when he was in elementary school and after high school, he met the love of his life at the skating rink in Dyersburg. Mr. Bob and Mrs. Wanda moved to Walnut Street in 1971 and this remained Home Sweet Home. He was many things, an adoring husband, loving father and a servant to all and his magical charisma caused him to become your immediate, lifelong friend. He was a hero, not only to his family, but to the ones that he helped, if it had not been for his fierce bravery and blind love for others. He was a giver, showing kindness to everyone he encountered. He was a mentor and a true man of character and integrity. His love for music and laughs continues with us today. His sense of humor was unlike any other and could brighten your day with just his shear presence. He had a magic and a light that will be so greatly missed.

He obtained many titles during his life. He was a Deputy Sheriff for the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, worked as a route salesman for Coca Cola, Eagle Brand Chips and Jack’s, wrestled under the name of “Bobby Rich” -Tommy “WildFire” Rich’s twin brother, was the manager of AutoZone in Dyersburg, TN and retired from the Crockett County School System. He was always a Mr. Fix It and amazed us all with his wit, pure common sense and craftsmanship.

Mr. Garrett was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother: Robert Francis Garrett Jr. and his brother in laws: Finis Windell Baker and Tommy Sawyer.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Wanda Gail Sawyer Garrett of Friendship; his two daughters: Cindy L. Blalock (Darron) of Four Points and Crystal Ellington (Shane) of Bells; his sister: Martha Lane Garrett Baker of Frog Jump; one sister in law: Sherry Daniel (Phillip) of Munford; four grandchildren: Robert Andrew Pace and James Conner Pace of Brownsville, Dacey Renee Ellington of Bells and Brilee Jane Blalock of Four Points. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends. And we can’t forget Daddy’s Baby Girl, “Lulu”.

A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Garrett will be conducted on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Rowdy Davis officiating. A visitation for the Garrett family will be held on Saturday, August 10th at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the Garrett family requests Memorials be made in DaddyBob’s honor to: Neighbors Offering Assistance and Hope (N.O.A.H.) P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38001