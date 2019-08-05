Some Jackson-Madison County Schools System’s parents announce “We need to Talk”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local parents of the Jackson-Madison School District are getting together for a roundtable discussion.

The discussion called ‘We need to Talk’ , one parent said this is a chance for parents to share ideas and concerns with each other.

The parent’s roundtable discussion will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 6 p.m. in Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church, in downtown Jackson, located at 200 South Church Street.

“The more we can talk and share, were not going to agree on everything, but what we can agree on is how important it is that we support each other and we support our children,” said Jenci Spradlin a JMCSS parent.