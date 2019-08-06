2 in custody after north Jackson car chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase ends in a north Jackson neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed two women were arrested after a high-speed chase around 11:30 a.m. ended at the dead end of Wallace Cove.

THP says the pursuit began after troopers encountered a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

THP says the suspects hit two trooper patrol vehicles during the chase.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more information becomes available.