City leaders honor Jackson Underdawgs basketball team

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — One hometown team gets recognized by the city.

The Jackson Underdawgs basketball team was recognized Tuesday morning by Mayor Scott Conger and City Council members.

The Underdawgs were part of a basketball competition called “The Basketball Tournament,” with teams across the nation participating.

The Underdawgs advanced to the Elite Eight.

They mentioned Tuesday that there’s a possibility Jackson will host next year’s tournament.

