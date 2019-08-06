City leaders honor Jackson Underdawgs basketball team
JACKSON, Tenn. — One hometown team gets recognized by the city.
The Jackson Underdawgs basketball team was recognized Tuesday morning by Mayor Scott Conger and City Council members.
The Underdawgs were part of a basketball competition called “The Basketball Tournament,” with teams across the nation participating.
The Underdawgs advanced to the Elite Eight.
They mentioned Tuesday that there’s a possibility Jackson will host next year’s tournament.