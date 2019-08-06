Community members meet with Savannah Police officers for National Night Out

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–Community members got the chance to get to know their local police officers.

It’s all for “National Night Out.” This local event is organized by the Savannah Police Department at Tennessee State Park. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. Across the U.S., neighborhoods host block parties, festivals and cookouts with seminars and activities.

“The community needs to know their sheriff’s deputies. They need to be able to talk to us. They need to be able to come together and this is just a great way for people to get out of the house and say, you know, ‘we stand against crime in Savannah and we’re coming together as a community’ and voice their concerns with their officers and sheriff’s department. We’re here to serve them. So, this is just one little way we can give back,” said Savannah Chief of Police, Michael Pitts.

In Savannah, people met with officers while enjoying hot dogs and drinks. They also learned how to properly install child safety seats in vehicles.