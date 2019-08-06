Deputies investigate stolen utility vehicle found in rural Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for your help finding the person responsible for a theft.

Weakley County deputies found a Polaris General utility vehicle valued at $23,000 that was stolen from a farm in Palmersville, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies recovered the vehicle from a wooded area in the eastern part of Weakley County.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have information about the crime, call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.