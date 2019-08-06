Deputies talk about when to run, hide or fight in active shooter scenario

JACKSON, Tenn. — As part of an ongoing WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News series on active shooter preparedness, what do you do if you come face to face with the gunman?

Local law enforcement officers talked to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Robinson about what to keep in mind, no matter where you go.

“Size the place up when you walk in,” said Lt. Joe Gill with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “Check and see where your entrances and exits are at.”

Lt. Gill also says that individual citizens can be proactive.

“You start seeing something suspicious, call the sheriff’s department,” Lt. Gill said. “As much as people call us on barking dogs, call us on a guy who looks out of place.”

What if you’re at work and hear gunshots? There is a list of words that should run through your head — run, hide and fight.

But officials say you might go through this list more than once.

“It may evolve where after you fight, you can run again. Maybe you can run some more,” said Investigator Andrew Smith with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

If you run, officials say to run away from the gunshots. If you’re hiding, hide in a safe place, and barricade the entrance to give yourself as much time as possible to escape. If those aren’t an option, fight.

“If you have a can of corn, throw the can of corn. If you’ve got a can of beans, throw the can of beans,” Capt. Grisham said. “If you’ve got a chair, throw the chair. There are no rules at this point because your life is on the line. With everything within you, you fight.”

Officials say to also call 911 as soon as possible to get first responders to the scene.

