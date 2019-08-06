Finance Committee moves Ashport Road K-8 option forward, nixes Passmore Lane

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission Finance Committee decided they want to buy property for a new school, despite what the school board says.

“Last night at the board meeting, we discussed continuing to vet both Passmore and Ashport and have some tests run on each to make sure we are making the right decision,” Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said.

The finance committee only wants to go with Ashport Road.

“It was a part of Dr. Jones’ 10-year plan,” Gary Deaton, who serves on the committee, said. “The previous school board approved it. The present school board has approved it, in essence.”

In addition to being part of an approved plan, it’s also more financially viable.

“Passmore is $1 million more in dollars. We hadn’t planned on spending an extra $1 million, so that’s what makes Ashport more suitable. The price is right,” Deaton said.

“I voted ‘no’ to that based on what the school board directed me to do,” Washington said.

County commission members say if the school board wants to fund the Passmore Lane option, they’re going to have to find the money somewhere else.

“Everyone else is sticking with the plan as it was passed,” said Robert Curlin, a concerned community member. “The only people who want to do something different are the ones who constantly keep putting up for another option, and another option, instead of going along with what they already approved.”

As this was just a recommendation, the full County Commission still has to approve the purchase.