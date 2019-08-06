Jackson-Madison Co. Schools receive grant for LAUNCH program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has received a grant to expand a career readiness program in the district.

The $60,000 Perkins Reserve Grant will allow the district to pay for updates to equipment, certification exams and a middle school career exploration curriculum and supplies, according to a news release.

The maintenance light repair program at Liberty Technology Magnet High School will also get updates that will put the program in line with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson, the release says.

Rose Hill, Jackson Careers and Technology, North Parkway Middle School, Northeast Middle School and West Bemis will receive materials for career exploration, the release says.