Mainly Dry Early, Chance of Storms Tonight

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 6 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We have a rather hot and humid day on the way for this Tuesday. We started off with temperatures in the upper 60s for most of the area. The sky has been mainly clear, and should stay that way through at least mid to late morning. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and into the 80s through late morning before cumulus clouds start to develop along with a few isolated storms possible. Later this afternoon, we expect a complex or even line of storms to develop in mainly southern Illinois and West Kentucky, as the line moves south it will be weakening, but could perhaps drop into northwest Tennessee this evening. Main threats tonight will be brief heavy and lightning.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv