Mugshots : Madison County : 08/02/19 – 08/05/19

1/46 Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/46 Amy Johnson Violation of probation

3/46 Amy Overton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/46 Amyia Collins Failure to appear



5/46 Brandy Austin Violation of community corrections, criminal impersonation

6/46 Carney Reid Aggravated assault, public intoxication

7/46 Cecil Besinger Aggravated assault, failure to appear, violation of probation

8/46 Charles Porter Schedule II drug violations



9/46 Chris Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/46 Christopher Dabbs DUI, driving while unlicensed

11/46 Clint Sims Vandalism

12/46 Clyde Jones Violation of order of protection



13/46 Cory Hainley Violation of probation

14/46 Darell West Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/46 Darius Gilliam Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/46 David English Harassment



17/46 David Valentine Failure to appear

18/46 Debra Purdy Assault

19/46 Dwayne Phillips Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/46 Elizabeth Butler Failure to comply



21/46 Eric Evans Public intoxication

22/46 Ever Carias Aggravated domestic assault

23/46 James Winston Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

24/46 Joseph Clayton Failure to appear, violation of probation



25/46 Joshua Cole Solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct

26/46 Judson Powers Failure to appear

27/46 Kristopher Moody Simple possession/casual exchange

28/46 Landon Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



29/46 Laquarius Fuller Stalking

30/46 Mattallis Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/46 Melba Thomas Driving while unlicensed, failure to appear

32/46 Michael Birmingham Violation of probation



33/46 Michael Urbas Criminal trespass

34/46 Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation

35/46 Racheal Fitzgerald Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

36/46 Rickey Marshall Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/46 Russell Aberle DUI

38/46 Shanquanita Kelly Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/46 Steve Deberry DUI, open container law

40/46 Tanesha Wallace DUI, violation of implied consent law



41/46 Tony Whitley Failure to appear

42/46 Tonya Blurton Violation of probation

43/46 Tonyna Riddle Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

44/46 Wesley Langford Public intoxication



45/46 Yunior Argueta Speeding, fugitive-hold for other agency

46/46 Zachary Greene DUI





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.