Mugshots : Madison County : 08/02/19 – 08/05/19 August 6, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/46Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license 2/46Amy Johnson Violation of probation 3/46Amy Overton Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 4/46Amyia Collins Failure to appear 5/46Brandy Austin Violation of community corrections, criminal impersonation 6/46Carney Reid Aggravated assault, public intoxication 7/46Cecil Besinger Aggravated assault, failure to appear, violation of probation 8/46Charles Porter Schedule II drug violations 9/46Chris Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license 10/46Christopher Dabbs DUI, driving while unlicensed 11/46Clint Sims Vandalism 12/46Clyde Jones Violation of order of protection 13/46Cory Hainley Violation of probation 14/46Darell West Driving on revoked/suspended license 15/46Darius Gilliam Driving on revoked/suspended license 16/46David English Harassment 17/46David Valentine Failure to appear 18/46Debra Purdy Assault 19/46Dwayne Phillips Driving on revoked/suspended license 20/46Elizabeth Butler Failure to comply 21/46Eric Evans Public intoxication 22/46Ever Carias Aggravated domestic assault 23/46James Winston Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 24/46Joseph Clayton Failure to appear, violation of probation 25/46Joshua Cole Solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct 26/46Judson Powers Failure to appear 27/46Kristopher Moody Simple possession/casual exchange 28/46Landon Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear 29/46Laquarius Fuller Stalking 30/46Mattallis Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license 31/46Melba Thomas Driving while unlicensed, failure to appear 32/46Michael Birmingham Violation of probation 33/46Michael Urbas Criminal trespass 34/46Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation 35/46Racheal Fitzgerald Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 36/46Rickey Marshall Driving on revoked/suspended license 37/46Russell Aberle DUI 38/46Shanquanita Kelly Driving on revoked/suspended license 39/46Steve Deberry DUI, open container law 40/46Tanesha Wallace DUI, violation of implied consent law 41/46Tony Whitley Failure to appear 42/46Tonya Blurton Violation of probation 43/46Tonyna Riddle Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear 44/46Wesley Langford Public intoxication 45/46Yunior Argueta Speeding, fugitive-hold for other agency 46/46Zachary Greene DUI The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.