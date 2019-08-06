Passing Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, August 6th

While the threat for severe weather remains low, the environment over West Tennessee remains very unstable. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push southeast toward our area later this afternoon and evening. I’ll be tracking them live on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, so tune in!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible in West Tennessee after sunset tonight with locally heavy downpours and a potential for storms with frequent lightning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and for temperatures to only drop to the lower 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Another hot and humid day is forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s that feel like the middle 90s no thanks to the humidity! Be prepared for a passing shower or thunderstorm too, especially during the afternoon and evening. There’s more rain ahead later this week with a cold front coming into West Tennessee, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

