School, county leaders meet with newly elected Mayor Scott Conger

JACKSON, Tenn.–School board members and a county commissioner met with Mayor Scott Conger, Tuesday for an open conversation. It was the first time for the board to meet with the new mayor.

They discussed the Madison Campus on University of Memphis- Lambuth Campus and ways for schools to partner with the city.

Board members asked questions, pitched ideas and brought up different concerns.

“We just want to make sure that he understands we’re interested in the city, and that he understands that we want him interested in us. It was a good dialogue between us because we are intertwined,” said Interim Superintendent Ray Washington of the Jackson-Madison County School System.

School board officials hope to continue having these conversations with Mayor Conger.