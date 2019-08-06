War Eagles looking to make strong push in Region 7A

ATWOOD, Tenn. — West Carroll started off the year strong in 2018, winning their first five games of the season. The War Eagles finished third in Region 7A, earning a spot in the postseason.

However, they eventually ran into Lake County, both in the regular season and the second round of the playoffs.

This year West Carroll brings in another young group to the roster, but head coach Josh Wolfe remains optimistic for another productive season. While he’s still looking to shape things up on the offensive line, Coach Wolfe talks about how it all has to start with the fundamental aspects of the game before anything else.

West Carroll opens up competitive play in the Henry County Jamboree against Stewart County on August 16.