16 indicted during investigation into Grape Street Crips gang

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sixteen people are now facing federal indictments after an investigation into a Memphis-area gang.

The indictments were announced Wednesday during a news conference in Memphis. Charges range from drug conspiracy to firearms violations, according to a news release.

The release says the investigation begin in summer 2018, focusing on the Grape Street Crips gang operation in Memphis. The investigation, dubbed “Grapes of Wrath,” included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies after multiple shootings in Memphis.

The release says investigators were able to identify suspects in connection with drug distribution, specifically heroin and methamphetamine.

One of the 16 suspects is a Jackson resident.

Those charged in the indictment are: