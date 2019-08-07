16 indicted during investigation into Grape Street Crips gang
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sixteen people are now facing federal indictments after an investigation into a Memphis-area gang.
The indictments were announced Wednesday during a news conference in Memphis. Charges range from drug conspiracy to firearms violations, according to a news release.
The release says the investigation begin in summer 2018, focusing on the Grape Street Crips gang operation in Memphis. The investigation, dubbed “Grapes of Wrath,” included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies after multiple shootings in Memphis.
The release says investigators were able to identify suspects in connection with drug distribution, specifically heroin and methamphetamine.
One of the 16 suspects is a Jackson resident.
Those charged in the indictment are:
- Travon Allen, aka “Little Y,” 30, of Los Angeles, California, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Ozene Benson, 27, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, possession 50 grams or more methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Vincent Boykin, aka “Veto,” 31, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Antwan Brown, 31, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, possession 50 grams or more methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Christopher Brown, 29, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin
- Lonnell Davis, 41, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Clifton Graves, 35, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, illegally possessing 10 Winchester 12 gauge shotgun shells, 139 Winchester .40 caliber bullets, 12 Hornady .40 caliber bullets, 27 Speer .357 caliber bullets, and 31 Hornady .380 caliber bullets, illegally possessing a Ruger LCR revolver and a Sig Sauer 516 semi- automatic rifle
- Preston Hampton, aka “Grape da Shooter,” 26, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Amber Howe, 31, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute
- Claude Cordell Irby, 23, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Eddie Johnson, aka “Eddie Grape,” 36, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Lapheal Johnson, aka “Peaches,” 25, of Jackson, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Tionna Jones, 24, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Terrell Kennedy, 34, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth
- Antonio Lurry, 37, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin
- Tarzell Worles, aka “Snugg,” 26, of Memphis, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess MDMA with intent to distribute