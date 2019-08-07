How to arm yourself for an active shooter

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week we’ve looked at training done by law enforcement to be ready for an active shooter, and what you need to keep in mind if you ever come face to face with a gunman.

So now, what do you do if you want to arm yourself?

“If you run into an office building and you’re in a closet, and you don’t have anything but a fire extinguisher, use a fire extinguisher, use a chair,” Andrew Smith, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said about ways to protect yourself.

Simple household items can be used to stun a gunman to help you get away.

“Hornet and wasp spray, 25-foot spray — if you spray somebody in the face with that it’ll incapacitate them. It’ll give you that time to get away,” Smith said.

Or you can go the route of getting a handgun.

“I will always suggest anyone that has a concealed gun carry permit, to go armed, if they’re able to,” Smith said.

Officials say if you’re going to own a gun, do it legally. And, if you find yourself in an active shooter situation, remember that police are on the way.

“Only pull that pistol out and use it if you need to defend yourself. Don’t try to take the law into your own hands,” Smith said.

To get a handgun carry permit in Tennessee you must be 21, be a U.S. citizen and complete an eight-hour handgun permit course.

For a complete list of requirements to get a handgun carry permit in Tennessee, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.