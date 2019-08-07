Jackson police seek to ID subjects in burglary, vandalism investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for your help identifying several persons of interest as they investigate a case of burglary and vandalism.

Jackson police say the burglary and vandalism happened at Madison Place Senior Apartments on Rhone Street.

Surveillance video from Madison Place captured four unidentified juveniles vandalizing property.

In one incident, the juveniles reportedly took a fire extinguisher and sprayed a car in the parking lot. Police say they also vandalized property inside the building.

If you have information on this incident or who can identify these juveniles, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).