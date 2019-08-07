Kids fish in 2019 Bassmaster Junior Championship in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Hundreds of kids were fishing this week in Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake.

“There are 62 teams here in Carroll County fishing on Thousand Acre Lake, and this afternoon we will announce a new champion,” Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Brad Hurley said.

Kids as young as second grade and their families are staying in Carroll County for the Bassmaster Junior Championship.

“Over a $300,000 economic impact — it was a big boost for our economy,” Hurley said. “We’re very proud of our Thousand Acre Lake. It’s a great way for it to be promoted to people all across the country.”

Kids and their families came from as far as Colorado and Canada to come fish on this lake and hopefully be named the Bassmaster Junior Champion.

“It’s a lot warmer here than Colorado — a lot warmer,” said Karena Carl, the mother of one of the anglers. “The other day I think they said it measured at 85-87 degrees, most spots. Our water temperature is usually 50s to 60s.”

While her son was out on the lake, Carl told us he’s learned a lot in the four days he has been in Carroll County.

“Watching some of the kids and learning some of the techniques and having them tell you ‘I’m from West Virginia, this is what I do.’ ‘I’m from Canada this is what I do.’ It’s been fun,” she said.

And it’s not just a sport for boys.

“I will say that I’m very impressed there’s an all-girls team in the top five. I love seeing that,” she said.

But, ultimately, it’s an amazing experience.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for some of these kids. I think for a lot of these kids this may be their only chance to do something like that,” Carl said.

The high school tournament starts Thursday.