Lions welcome in Woodmore for first year at Scotts Hill

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Head coach Rennard Woodmore steps into Scotts Hill with a new playbook on both sides of the ball for the 2019 season. After spending 13 years as the defensive coordinator with Adamsville, Woodmore is eager to continue his coaching career in the West Tennessee area.

Woodmore was a graduate of Trousdale County high school over in Middle Tennessee, therefore, he brings a Wing-T style of offense to Scotts Hill.

Entering into a new environment also brings along a new region schedule. Woodmore makes the transition now to Region 6 2A, where he and the Lions will have to go up against talented teams such as Waverly and Riverside.

Scotts Hill’s first region game is scheduled for Week 3 of the season, when they host Houston County. They’ll wrap up preseason activity at the Lexington Jamboree on August 16.