Madison Co. deputies use AED donated by Friends of Heart to help save man

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Madison County deputies recently used an AED donated by Friends of Heart to help save a man who was in cardiac arrest.

Deputies Zach Fitzgerald and Eric Bays of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 4 a.m. July 31 to a call about an unresponsive man on Calvin Drive, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

While on the way to the home, the deputies learned the patient was in cardiac arrest and family members were performing CPR.

The deputies arrived within minutes and before EMS. They immediately began performing CPR on the man who was on the bedroom floor.

While Deputy Fitzgerald began chest compressions, Deputy Bays set up his AED. The AED advised them to administer a “shock,” and after doing so they continued to administer CPR until EMS arrived and took over patient care.

At that time, the man had regained a pulse and was transported to the emergency room.

Friends of Heart is a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.