Martin adds new EMS service with state-of-the-art ambulances

MARTIN, Tenn. — The city of Martin will soon open a new EMS service with brand new equipment that brings all of the city’s emergency personnel together. The service will have three new, state-of-the-art ambulances and will operate alongside the Martin Fire Department.

“Power cots, power loads, oxygen tanks that are steel oxygen tanks that supply oxygen to the ambulance — they have power lifts on them,” Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers said.

One of the new features with these ambulances is the automated cots, meaning that the first responders don’t have to lift anything, reducing injury risk.

“We looked at all the features we could put on it, and we did that for worker-friendly and for injury reduction,” Summers said.

Each ambulance also has EKG monitors and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Currently, Martin is serviced by the county ambulance system. Officials say the addition of a more local option should help response times.

“Sometimes waiting 15, 20, 30 minutes, so we’re hoping to cut it down to four or five minutes,” Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said.

“We want them to have the best care possible, and we feel that in our city, adding this service out of our fire department, that we could accomplish that,” Summers said.

Summers says the new service won’t just help the city.

“It will be an added service for our county. We’re actually going to inject two more EMS units and the possibility of a third one that could be staffed at any time,” Summers said.

A new group of EMS first responders has been hired by the city as well. The service needs to pass one more inspection and is expected to go into effect August 10.