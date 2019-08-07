Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for 10 Counties in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 12:30 p.m. – Wednesday, August 7th

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, and Tipton counties in West Tennessee until 8pm Wednesday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

You can always track the showers and thunderstorms near you on our interactive radar. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

