Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8:00 PM

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 7 —



The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the western half of West Tennessee until 8:00 PM CDT. There is a complex of storms that has been moving form east central Kansas ESE along a quasi stalled frontal boundary towards West Tennessee. There has been plenty of surface warming along the presence of dew points now climbing into the mid 70s. This is creating a very buoyant and unstable environment, which will interact with the complex this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning will all be threats this afternoon and evening. We will have updates throughout the afternoon and will go live if conditions warrant.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

