Snowmobile recall information

BRP has announced it is expanding a recall of its snowmobiles.

The vehicle’s fuel delivery systems can reportedly leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles and 2018 MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles.

The firm has received two additional reports of fuel leaks, bringing the total to 15. There are two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these recalled snowmobiles, contact BRP for a free repair.

You can contact BRP toll free at 888-272-9222 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday or online by visiting https://www.ski-doo.com and clicking on “Community” and then “Safety” for more information.