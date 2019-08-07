Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday, August 7th

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled for all of West Tennessee except for Fayette and Shelby counties in West Tennessee until 8pm Wednesday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. You can always track the showers and thunderstorms near you on our interactive radar.

TONIGHT

Stray showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in West Tennessee overnight but should become more scattered. Cloudy skies will become clearer in the morning allowing for patches of dense fog early Thursday. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 70s by sunrise.

Expect more of the same strong thunderstorms tomorrow in West Tennessee. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning, afternoon, and evening with highs in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We have even more rain coming later this week so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com