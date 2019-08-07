Weakley Co. schools receive ‘farm to school’ grants

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A project in northwest Tennessee receives a grant for their work with schools.

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network has received a nearly $49,000 grant for their work with Weakley County Schools, according to a news release from the school system.

The release says the program is the only one in West Tennessee to receive a “Farm to School” grant.

The local food network program in northwest Tennessee creates a Farm to School action plan, focused on activities through the district. The program determines what tools, training and assistance the Weakley County School System would need to create an educational program for students, and increase access to healthy, locally-grown foods in schools.

The plan will identify needs, gaps, resources and funding needs, the release says.

Activities already underway in Weakley County Schools include Farm Day, a curriculum on farming, sustainability and local communities, class gardens, greenhouses, livestock production programs, and others.