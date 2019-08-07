What’s New Wednesday: Yogi’s Hangout

Rebecca Dempsey teaches trapeze yoga at Yogi’s Hangout in North Jackson.

She started it after a horrible accident.

“I flew out of car and had multiple injuries, but the one that hurt me the most was my hip and lower back and I found trapeze yoga. I went and got certified and chose to help others,” says Dempsey.

Dempsey says trapeze yoga helps with core, flexibility and overall body strength. She also says it helps with lower back pain and sciatica nerve pain.

“The trapeze parachutes can hold anywhere from 300 to 600 pounds, so don’t worry if you are too heavy! Don’t knock it until you try it,” says yogi, Whitney Cobb.

Stretch, relieve some stress and come hang out! Yogi’s Hangout is located behind Dempsey’s home at 38 Seay Drive. Yogi’s Hangout offers classes from 4-9 p.m on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.