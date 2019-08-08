Angela Agnes “Angie” Santoro Morris, age 79, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Bobby Morris, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 5, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Morris will be held from 3 to 5 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Angie was born July 4, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph W. Santoro and Marcella J. Murphy Santoro. She was a graduate of Saint Andrews in Pasadena, California Class of 1958 was married September 20, 1967 to Bobby Morris, who preceded her in death on February 4, 2015. Angie enjoyed playing basketball, softball and many other sports and activities in school and was a State Yo-Yo Champion in 1956. While playing softball, she went by “Red”. She was employed as an accountant and business office manager for many years before her retirement. Angie was of the Roman Catholic faith and a former resident of Dickson County, Tennessee before moving to Arlington, Tennessee in 2003. She was a very involved mother who was a member of the PTA, a Girl Scout leader, coached girls soccer and baseball, a youth softball manager, youth boys’ basketball coach, Cub Scout den mother and initiated career days for the elementary school.

Mrs. Morris is survived by three daughters, Marcella Lombardo of Dickson, TN, Tammy Martinez of Humphreys County, TN, Theresemarie Lombardo of Dickson, TN; two sons, Robert Morris of Arlington, TN, Bill Lombardo of Murfreesboro, TN; her sister, Aggie Olivas of California, Joe Santoro of California; sixteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Lombardo.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.