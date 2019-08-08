BREAKING: Escaped prisoner now wanted on charges of murder, burglary, sexual battery

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — An escaped prisoner wanted in the death of a corrections employee is now wanted on charges of murder, burglary and sexual battery.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday evening that they have secured warrants against Curtis Ray Watson on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and aggravated sexual battery.

The search for Watson, 44, is ongoing. He escaped Wednesday from West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

Watson is charged in the Wednesday homicide of Debra Johnson. Johnson, 64, worked as a correctional administrator at the prison, according to the TBI.

Watson is considered dangerous, and authorities say no one should approach him. If you see Watson, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

