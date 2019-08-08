Bruceton ready for strong approach to 2019 season

BRUCETON, Tenn. — Confidence runs through the veins of Bruceton football players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

It was a back and forth year for the Tigers in 2018, who were involved in a number of close games especially in region play. As a result, Bruceton just missed out a playoff spot.

The Tigers go head to head every year with one of the best teams not just in Region 6, but in all of Class A, the Huntingdon Mustangs.

Heading into the upcoming football season, head coach Jamie Williams will have several young players on his roster, but each of them are eager to step in and contribute.

Bruceton will open up their season at home against West Carroll on August 23.