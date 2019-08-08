Charles Allen Blanton, age 76, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Joann Bolton Geeslin, departed this life Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mr. Blanton will be conducted at 1 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Mark Fisher, Mr. Blanton’s son-in-law, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Germantown Parkway in Bartlett. A visitation for Mr. Blanton will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Charles was born June 20, 1943 in Clarksville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jesse Lee Blanton and Laura Mae Jenkins Blanton. He received his education in the Shelby County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Charles was a former resident of Memphis before moving to Mason in 2009. He enjoyed tinkering with his cars, woodworking and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

Mr. Blanton is survived by his wife, Joann Bolton Geeslin of Eads, TN; his daughter, Deborah Fisher and her husband, Mark of Oakland, TN; his son, Charles Dewayne Blanton of Pensacola, FL; his sister, Sandra Wilson and her husband, Willie of Arlington, TN; his brother, Tommy Blanton and his wife, Deb of Paris, TN; two grandchildren, Allen Fisher of Southaven, MS, Kim Smith and her husband, Jason of Hernando, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Abigail Smith, Jadan Smith, Layla Fisher and Allie Fisher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Stearns and his brother, Robert Blanton.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Allen Fisher, Jason Smith, Tommy Blanton, J.T. Blanton and Mark Berryman.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.