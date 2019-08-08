Clara Joyner Patrick, age 74, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Paul A. Patrick, departed this life Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Patrick will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, officiating. Interment will follow in Fisherville Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Patrick will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Clara was born September 27, 1944 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Hubert Washington “Bud” Joyner and Mable Smith Joyner. She was a graduate of Collierville High School and was married December 3, 1962 to Paul A. Patrick. Mrs. Patrick was a very active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow and had a special love for her family. She enjoyed photography, gardening, sewing, cooking, drawing, painting and helping others.

Mrs. Patrick is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Paul A. Patrick of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Vivian Rouse and her husband, Robin of Collierville, TN; two sisters, Charlotte Joyner and Dan Bowser of Indianapolis, IN, Pat Carpenter and her husband, Dale of Moscow, TN; her brother, Tommy Joyner and his wife, Elisa of Memphis, TN; and three grandchildren, Aaron Gonyaw of Moscow, TN, Rick Gonyaw of Williston, TN and Faith Rouse of Collierville, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul A. “Tony” Patrick, Jr. who died September 11, 1983 and three brothers, Don Joyner, Sam Joyner and Luster Joyner.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Aaron Gonyaw, Rick Gonyaw, John Pitts, Neal Doyle, Dustin Joyner and Zach Joyner.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

