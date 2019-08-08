Douglas Ray Aubut, age 70, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday afternoon, August 2, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Victory Life Church in Somerville with Bro. David Dodd officiating. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Douglas was born November 8, 1948 in Duluth, Minnesota, the son of the late Wilfred and Hazel Aubut. He received his education in Huntington Park, California. Douglas had a personal relationship with Christ and he enjoyed woodworking, reading, being around children and animals. He was a proud veteran of the Army.

He was preceded by his parents.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Victory Life Church, 11670 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.