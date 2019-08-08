Geneva Graves Rodgers, age 81, resident of Somerville and wife of William D. Rodgers, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2019 at Grace Healthcare Center in Cordova.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Rodgers will be conducted at 1 P.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville with Bro. David Peace, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville. A visitation for Mrs. Rodgers will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Geneva was born May 19, 1938 in Saulsbury, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Willie Lee Graves and Alma Lee Lane Graves. She received her education in the Hardeman County School System and was married October 2, 1959 to William D. Rodgers. Geneva loved going to church and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She was a lifelong resident of Hardeman and Fayette counties and enjoyed special times with her family.

Mrs. Rodgers is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, William D. Rodgers of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Vicki Donelson and her husband, Larry of Huntsville, AL; her son, Ken Rodgers of Somerville, TN; her sister, Sarah Kelly of Somerville, TN; her brother, Edward Graves of Florida; two grandchildren, Sara Keyser and her husband, Brian of Huntsville, AL, Taylor Donelson and his wife, Hannah of Santa Rita, Guam; two great-granddaughters, Avery Keyser, Maggie Keyser and one great-grandson expected in December 2019, Lawrence Theo Donelson.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Carey Lynn Rogers, L.A. Rogers, Robert Pepper, Larry Cross, Brian Keyser and Larry Donelson. Honorary pallbearers will be Winston Rodgers and Tommy Gupton.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1825 Mt. Moriah Drive, Whiteville, TN 38075.

