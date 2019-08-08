Jimmy Michael Johnson, age 38, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Funeral Services for Michael will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Ed Watkins and Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Tennessee. A visitation for Michael will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Michael was born November 2, 1980 in Selmer, Tennessee, the son of Billy Michael Taylor and Brenda Johnson Franks. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed swimming, dancing, fishing and drag racing.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Taylor Johnson of Dyersburg, TN; two sons, James Austin Johnson of Dyersburg, TN, Billy Michael Johnson of Somerville, TN; two stepdaughters, Madison Robertson of Dyersburg, TN, Summer Crews of Alabama; his father, Billy Taylor of Selmer, TN; his mother, Brenda Franks of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Minnie Carlina DeVore of Jacksonville, FL, Brittiney Dixon (David) of Selmer, TN; his brother, Barry Keith Johnson of Somerville, TN; and two grandchildren, Ann Marie Johnson and Katrina Johnson.