Local church holds ‘Praise & Pie’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church holds a worship service, with a twist.

Wednesday night, members of Campbell Street Church of Christ held their “Praise and Pie” event.

For the first half of the service, the congregation prayed together and sang songs of worship. But for the latter half, members indulged in more than a dozen varieties of pie, including chess, pecan, blackberry and more.

Church leaders say they hope to hold the event again.