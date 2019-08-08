Local college group prepared to protect campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students are learning how to keep their campus safe while preparing for their future.

“Since we have so much negativity going on with law enforcement, we wanted students to be able to interact with law enforcement and security to form a team on the college campus,” said Steaven Joy, the Director and Chief of Safety and Security at Lane College.

Joy started the team, Dragon Squad, five years ago, with hopes of teaching the students more than just safety.

“The logistics, making resumés, how to dress and how to talk in an interview,” Joy said.

Joy says he picks some students thanks to recommendations from other faculty members.

“I also pray for students to come towards me,” Joy said. “Number one, to give back. Number two, to stay close to God regardless of what the situation is, and we want them to know if they need anything, Lane College is here for them.”

The students say Joy has made a big impact on their lives.

“Chief Joy is a mentor for me and a father figure,” Niajah Walker, a Dragon Squad member, said. “He gave me an opportunity when I was a lost college student, didn’t really have guidance.”

The students say they hope to pass that along to other students.

“You never know what impact we have on other students, and if they see students like us in a leadership role, it’ll encourage them to do the same thing,” said Patrick Batson, the President of the Dragon Squad.

There are 21 members of the Dragon Squad this year.

Those that have been in it for a while say they look forward to coming back and seeing how it’s grown in years to come.

“I’m just excited to see what the future holds, and I know when I come back as an alumni, this is something I’ll cherish forever,” Walker said.

Lane College also uses the Dragon Squad for sporting events, chapel and homecoming for additional security.

During their training last week, the group also went through active shooter drills to make sure they’re prepared for anything.