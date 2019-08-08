Local high school students to receive Chromebooks

MILAN, Tenn. — A local school rolls out new technology just in time for the first week of school.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to roll out one-to-one devices to our students tomorrow,” said Milan Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell. “It’s been a process that’s been ongoing for a year and a half now.”

Milan High School students will receive Chromebook laptops, thanks to the one-to-one initiative, a country-wide program that provides one mobile device per student.

“One of the things we’re excited about is to teach students responsibility for being able to take care of this very device as their own, and then use it in the classroom to learn more about how technology integrates with what they’ll learn in college and out in the workforce,” Milan High School CTE Director Candi Collier said.

“So it may be as simple as, instead of writing an essay on a piece of paper, maybe now they’ll use the Chromebook to use a word document or a google document to turn in that assignment,” Collier said.

Once students send in their completed assignments, it goes into the grade book and is graded automatically. Parents will get a notification so they can look at their students’ grades.

Collier says students can only use websites allowed under Milan’s domain, even when they take home their Chromebooks.

“When we started making a vision of a five-year plan, we really wanted to make sure that our students had the opportunity to have a different array of experiences,” Criswell said.

Criswell says the laptops were paid for by money set aside before last year’s budget surplus.