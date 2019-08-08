Madison Co. mayor files response to local sheriff’s lawsuit

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County mayor files his response to a local sheriff’s lawsuit against him and the county.

Sheriff John Mehr says he isn’t getting enough money to hire and retain employees or buy equipment.

“There is more than adequate money there to operate that department,” said Mayor Jimmy Harris.

In the response to the lawsuit, Harris admits to some of the allegations.

“I understand the jail expenses, and no one is arguing about those expenses, especially the food and medical part of it,” Harris said. “And with the increase in the number of inmates, you’ve got to have an increase in number of jailers to see after that increased population.”

Harris, however, thinks the jail has become an excuse.

“I think the jail gets to be a dumping ground, or an excuse outside of the patrol part, law enforcement part of that budget sometimes,” Harris said.

And he says the sheriff has control over how he spends his money.

“The reference in the lawsuit is the wages, hourly rate for jailers. We don’t set that rate. The sheriff sets that rate,” Harris said.

When asked if he’s willing to go to mediation over this lawsuit, Harris said that it’s going to come down to the judge.

“The judge may order mediation, and I guess, at least the way we look at it, is that we’re at the limit without a tax increase,” Harris said. “The budget is passed. We can’t increase taxes until next year, if we wanted to increase taxes.”

The sheriff’s lawyers were called to comment on the mediation.

“The sheriff prayed and thought real hard before filing this suit,” said Attorney Nathan Bicks. “He is not a litigious person, and if there’s a way them to resolve that, he’d be open to it.”

Harris also says the four percent budget increase is all they can afford without a tax increase.

“As with everything, there is a limit to what you can do,” Harris said. “I don’t feel like the taxpayers of this community were looking for a tax increase to put more money in the sheriff’s department.”

Attorneys for the sheriff say they are open to mediation before going to trial.