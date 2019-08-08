Martin man sentenced to 9 years in meth investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Martin man has been sentenced to nine years after an investigation into a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Robert Thomas, 46, was sentenced earlier this week.

The release says Thomas is one of several defendants indicted in the 2018 investigation.

The release says the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of drug trafficking in April 2018, and later determined Thomas was a part of the organization during the investigation.

The release says Thomas was stopped on April 15, 2018, for a traffic violation, when deputies found about 21 grams of methamphetamine. Thomas admitted to selling about 88 grams of methamphetamine in Weakley County over about a seven-month period, according to the release.

Thomas will serve an additional five years of supervised release in addition to his nine-year sentence.