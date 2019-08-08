More Rain Expected Friday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, August 8th

On average, August is our driest month, but we’ve already had over 2″ of rainfall in Jackson! Typically, August brings us about 3″ of rain so we almost had a full months rainfall during the first week! Thunderstorms have stayed to our southwest near Memphis so far today but there will be a chance for showers to return this evening.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight but the threat for any severe weather remains low. Under cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Friday morning.

High temperatures will only reach the middle 80s tomorrow, because scattered thunderstorms are possible around West Tennessee during the morning, afternoon, and evening. There is a low-end threat for damaging wind and large hail in those storms tomorrow where the categorical risk is marginal (1 out of 5). Stay weather aware! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

