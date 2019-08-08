Mugshots : Madison County : 08/07/19 – 08/08/19

1/17 Zachary Sullins Harassment

2/17 Aaron Byrd Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 Anthony Woodson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

4/17 Austin Lents Aggravated assault



5/17 Billy Wade Theft over $1,000

6/17 Byas Wofford Shoplifting

7/17 Candy Hill Failure to appear

8/17 Dustin Mays Criminal trespass, violation of order of protection



9/17 Gerald Taylor Criminal trespass

10/17 Jerry Oliver Aggravated assault, DUI, open container law

11/17 Justin Rodgers Violation of probation

12/17 Laquan Jones Violation of probation



13/17 Robert Parker Failure to appear

14/17 Terrance Pirtle Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Toronika Bullock Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Travis Harris Violation of probation



17/17 Venincia Taylor Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, reckless driving



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.