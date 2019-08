JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with 24 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor has pleaded guilty.

In a news release, District Attorney Jody Pickens says 22-year-old Quinton Perry was charged in 2018 after an investigation into child pornography.

The release says investigators were notified that about 168 images depicting child pornography had been uploaded to Dropbox.

Perry was sentenced to serve 18 years without parole.