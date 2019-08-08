TDOT discusses upcoming weekend construction in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Heavily traveled roads are being closed as road construction continues in the Hub City.

Beginning Friday night at 8 p.m., the interchange of Highland and Interstate 40 will be shut down for construction.

“The access points of closure will be Carriage House and Ridgecrest and Vann Drive,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer at TDOT. “Carriage House will be open, Ridgecrest will be open, as well as Vann Drive. The interstate will exit off of the ramps and enter back on to the interstate across the ramp.”

During the closure this weekend, demolition of the interstate bridge will begin.

“We had to close those areas to make sure that is done safely,” Lawrence said. “Once it’s opened Monday morning at 6 a.m., the interstate traffic will be shifted to those outside lanes and the inside of those bridges will be demolished.”

“Where we are building this bridge, we are replacing, as well as widening, the interstate. So we have a little more to go, but this is a large project, about $67 million project, that we are trying to complete,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says if you are going to be traveling this weekend, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

“Plan ahead. Check the SmartWay map, maybe look for an alternate route,” Lawrence said. “We will have detours posted for those that don’t want to go this way. They can take U.S. 412, they can use Parkway, which is SR 20. There are different areas that they can take to go around the construction.”

The improvements for the interstate and I-40 are expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.